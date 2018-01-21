Body of missing tow boat captain found in Pungo River

PUNGO RIVER, N.C. (WAVY) — The body of a 45-year-old tow boat captain that went missing was recovered Saturday evening, two days after his boat capsized.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the Hertford County dive team recovered the body around 4 p.m., approximately 50 feet from where his vessel capsized Thursday.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Station Hobucken said they got a call Thursday reporting that a 21-foot TowBoatUS vessel capsized near the entrance of the Pungo River while towing a 47-foot recreational boat.