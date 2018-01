FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued an alert for a missing senior from Fairfax County.

Officials say Gerard Thomas Restaino is believed to be in danger and was last seen Friday at Koons Toyota in Tysons Corner.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The Fairfax County Police Department says to contact them if you see Restaino at (703)246 5379.