Rep. Scott Taylor donating salary during government shutdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Scott Taylor (R- Virginia Beach) says he is donating his salary as a member of Congress during the government shutdown.

Taylor posted to his Twitter Saturday that he will donate to a military or veteran’s charity each day. The first day’s donation went to Vetshouse, Inc.

The government shut down at midnight Friday after the Senate was short of the votes needed to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government open.