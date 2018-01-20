Rep. Scott Taylor donating salary during government shutdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Scott Taylor (R- Virginia Beach) says he is donating his salary as a member of Congress during the government shutdown.

Taylor posted to his Twitter Saturday that he will donate to a military or veteran’s charity each day. The first day’s donation went to Vetshouse, Inc.

Congress shouldn’t be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren’t being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans’ charity each day. Today’s pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

The government shut down at midnight Friday after the Senate was short of the votes needed to pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government open.