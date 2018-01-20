Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle near Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning near Lynnhaven Mall.

Police were dispatched to the scene just after 8 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department says they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

North and southbound lanes of Lynnhaven Parkway are closed at Cherie Drive due to the crash. Northbound lanes on Lynnhaven Parkway at Magic Hollow and southbound lanes at Lynnhaven and Lishelle are also shutdown.

Drivers are asked to please avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

