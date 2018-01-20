Hampton man arrested for making methamphetamine

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 35-year-old Hampton man has been arrested in connection with an illegal narcotics investigation that happened on January 19.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Clifton Street for a warrant service. Further investigation found materials consistent with items that are found when making methamphetamine.

Several agencies assisted the Hampton Police Department with the investigation including the Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency Division 5 Drug Clandestine Unit and the Hampton Fire and Rescue Hazmat Team.

Justin Adam Harrison has been charged with five counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of allowing a minor to be present while manufacturing methamphetamine, with additional charges pending.

Harrison remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

