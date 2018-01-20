Hampton inmate missing after walking off work release job

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate from the Hampton Correctional Facility went missing Saturday after he failed to report back from his Work Release Program job.

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office says William Bullock went missing after his shift at the Waste Connections (formerly Bay Disposal) on E. Street around 5:30 p.m.

Officers say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and white, thermal shirt.

10 On Your Side is working to get a photo of Bullock.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Hampton Sheriff’s Office at (757) 727-6280.