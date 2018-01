VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Brookside Condominiums in Virginia Beach caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the call for the fire came in just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block area of Babbling Brook Drive.

Eight units in one of the complex buildings were involved, according to Virginia Beach Battalion Chief Joshua Goyet.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay on WAVY.com for updates.