1 person dead, 4 displaced in Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died as a result of an apartment fire Saturday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched at 7:13 a.m. for a possible fire in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Norfolk Fire Chief Worley says crews arrived on scene to find flames coming from the second floor of a three-story apartment building, with a fire extending to the third floor.

Firefighters found one victim on the second floor and took that person to a local hospital where the victim later died.

The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office and the Norfolk Police Department.

Four people and two dogs are displaced as a result of this fire and will be assisted by Red Cross.

Three out of twelve units in the building have been affected.

