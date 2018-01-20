1 person dead, 4 displaced in Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died as a result of an apartment fire Saturday morning.
Fire crews were dispatched at 7:13 a.m. for a possible fire in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.
Norfolk Fire Chief Worley says crews arrived on scene to find flames coming from the second floor of a three-story apartment building, with a fire extending to the third floor.
Firefighters found one victim on the second floor and took that person to a local hospital where the victim later died.
The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office and the Norfolk Police Department.
Four people and two dogs are displaced as a result of this fire and will be assisted by Red Cross.
Three out of twelve units in the building have been affected.
