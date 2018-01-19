Women’s march encoring in Norfolk for first annual ‘Weekend of Women’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers are preparing for the second women’s march in Norfolk this weekend.

Last year, hundreds descended on Downtown Norfolk in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington,D.C.

Those who attended and helped out say they’ve expanded the event into the Hampton Roads Women March Forward.

“A whole weekend of women to celebrate the successes we have had since the first women’s march last,” said community activist, Kimberly Tucker.

Tucker is a member of Indivisible 757, which she says started out of last year’s march because of it’s inspiration and empowerment.

Tucker says hundreds have expressed interest about this weekend’s event and believes movements, like #metoo, will bring more out.

“Women walked away from the march feeling empowered, feeling like it is no longer a time where our voices won’t be heard,” she said.

Shanise Williams, who is the founder of Close-Knit Community Coalition, says she organized “Girls Take Granby” last year after she found it difficult to travel to the march in D.C.

Her organization is one of many involved this year.

Williams says one of the most important things to take away from this weekend, is promoting,encouraging and highlighting strong women in Hampton Roads.

“You don’t have to hold the march. You don’t have to be an organizer but your support of woman’s issues is good enough for me, good enough to come out and celebrate,” Williams said.

The march will start at noonon Sunday at the mermaid statue by Nauticus and walk down Main Street, turn onto Granby Street, walk to Brambleton Avenue and turn back.

For more on other weekend events, visit https://www.hrweekendofwomen.com/.