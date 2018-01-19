Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, will serve 8 years for son’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A mother will serve eight years in prison for the death of her son.

The Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office tells 10 On Your Side Tonya Slaton pleaded guilty Friday morning to manslaughter. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with two years suspended.

Slaton was arrested after a Virginia State Police trooper found the body of her son, Quincy Jamar Davis, in the trunk of her car in 2015.

Slaton was pulled over on Interstate 64 near the Rip Rap Road exit.

State police said she was driving from Richmond to Virginia Beach at the time. The trooper had stopped Slaton because the car she was driving had an expired registration.

The Office of the Norfolk Medical Examiner said in January of 2016 that it could not figure out how Davis died. The cause and manner of his death remains undetermined.

Police said the last sign of Davis was in 2004, when he was student at Virginia Beach Middle School. Slaton was accused of killing Davis a decade before his remains were discovered in 2015.