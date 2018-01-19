Sheriff’s office warns residents of phone scam in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam involving the fire department.

Residents have reported that they’ve received phone calls from someone trying to solicit money on behalf of Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue. The caller has attempted to sell “refrigerator calendar magnets.”

The calls are reportedly from a number in the Houston, Texas area. The number reported is 281-436-9438.

Sheriff D.W. Warren Jr. spoke with Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief J. D. Clements who confirmed that the calls were not a legitimate fundraising effort, officials said.

Officials advise anyone who receives the calls to ignore them and to not make any purchases or donations.