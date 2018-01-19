Sheriff: No motive discovered in Las Vegas mass shooting

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Stephen Paddock
FILE - This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. Police who have yet to find Paddock's motive for the massacre said Friday, that they will enlist the public's help with billboards that ask people with credible information to call the FBI. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

Lombardo says he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who had been previously called a person of interest in the case.

Lombardo said the investigation found that Paddock had possessed child pornography.