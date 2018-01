VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A rabid cat and a rabid raccoon were found in different areas of Virginia Beach earlier this week.

On January 17, a rabid raccoon was found in the 700 block of Glasgow Court. The same day a rabid cat was found in the 1400 block of Harbor Court.

No human exposures were reported.

Officials say if you were recently bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area to contact Virginia Beach Health Department at (757)-518-2700.