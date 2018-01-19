Pregnant woman hit by car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who is nine months pregnant got hit by a car at a Starbucks in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Newport News police say around 2:30 p.m. an elderly woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and then drove through the parking lot of the Starbucks, hitting the pregnant woman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.

