Potholes popping up after winter storms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A warning from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) as the snow clears. Watch out for potholes.

Pressure from packed snow and ice in the cracks of the road can cause new ones to form. This is a common occurrence after winter storms.

How to report a pothole

A good thing to remember — reporting a pothole is your responsibility, if you want it to be fixed. To report a pothole on a state-maintained roadway, which encompasses most highways and interstates, check out the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.

To report a pothole on a state-maintained road in North Carolina, call NCDOT at 1-877-368-4968. You can also contact NCDOT online at http://www.ncdot.gov/contact/.

To report a pothole on a city-maintained roadway, find the info for your city below:

Chesapeake: You can report a pothole here in the City of Chesapeake. Or call 757-382-CITY.

Hampton: If you need to report a pothole in Hampton, call the city's Customer Call Center at 311 or 757-727-8311 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. 7 days a week.

Newport News: To report a pothole in Newport News call 757-933-2311.

Norfolk: Call the Norfolk Cares Center at 757-664-6510. Or you can "report a concern" on the front page of the website.

Portsmouth: Report a pothole by calling the Public Works Department at 757-393-8666.

Suffolk: Go to the Suffolk Citizen Connections section of the city's website to report a pothole.

Virginia Beach: Click here to fill out the form to report a pothole. You can also email VB311@vbgov.com. Try to provide the specific address of the pothole or the two cross streets.

Can I File a Claim for Damage to My Vehicle?

If you hit a pothole while driving and it damages your vehicle, VDOT says you have a legal right to submit a damage claim.

Claims are investigated case-by-case. Investigators review the circumstances, the type and location of the pothole, if VDOT had been previously notified of the issue, and if crews had been given a reasonable amount of time to repair the pothole.

If you have questions about damage claims, contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623).