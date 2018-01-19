Portsmouth police investigating an armed robbery at 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say an armed robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department posted to their Twitter that the store located in the 4000 block of Greenwood Drive was robbed around 11 p.m.

Officers are investigating the armed robbery of the 711 Convenience store, located at 4001 Greenwood Dr. Dispatch received the 911 call at 11:10pm. The suspect had a handgun and demanded money. No one inside the business was injured. No additional info is available at this time. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) January 20, 2018

The suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

Police say no one was injured.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.