Portsmouth police investigating an armed robbery at 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say an armed robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday night.

The Portsmouth Police Department posted to their Twitter that the store located in the 4000 block of Greenwood Drive was robbed around 11 p.m.

The suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

Police say no one was injured.

