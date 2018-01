NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have arrested a man who stole wreaths from one Norfolk neighborhood.

10 On Your Side reported in December that three people filed police reports, and many others chimed in about the thefts on social media.

Some residents captured video of the thief in action with surveillance cameras.

Norfolk police say 61-year-old Joseph Demary was arrested Thursday, and charged with third offense petit larceny.