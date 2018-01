NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple vehicles were broken into in the Huntington Heights neighborhood of Newport News this week.

Newport News police say there are eight reports of car break-ins from 57th Street to 64th Street in the neighborhood.

The break-ins happened between Monday and Wednesday of this week.

The vehicles were not left unlocked, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.