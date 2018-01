VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a house caught fire late Friday morning in Virginia Beach.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews were called out to Calm Wood Lane. The fire was quickly brought under control before it was extinguished.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire. A photo from the fire department showed smoke coming from a second-story window.

