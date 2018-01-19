Number of passengers increased at ORF in December 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Norfolk International Airport says there was an increase in passengers at the airport from December 2016 to December 2017.

More than 290,000 people traveled through ORF last December — an 11.4 percent increase over the previous year.

Officials say January to December traffic also increased 5.35 percent. December was the 31st consecutive month for year-over-year passenger growth at ORF.

There was also more cargo shipped out of the airport last month, compared to 2016.