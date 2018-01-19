Norfolk police release photo of Family Dollar armed robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a Family Dollar on Wednesday night.

The armed robbery that happened just before 8:15 p.m. at 1551 East Bayview Boulevard was one of several armed robberies of dollar stores on the Southside that evening. Police haven’t released suspect information for the other robberies so far.

Detectives say the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with brown and orange hair. He was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, a red stocking hat, light colored pants and one diamond earring.

If you have any information that will help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.