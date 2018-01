PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Learning how to pronounce “Kolache” might take a moment, but learning to love this doughy delight is instant! Chris and Erin Klein have opened up shop in Virginia Beach, and stopped by our kitchen to show us how to make this bundle of culinary joy.

The Kolache Factory

460 S Independence Blvd

Virginia Beach

(757) 286-9252

KolacheFactory.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Kolache Factory.