NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue Friday night.

The call for the fire came in around 8:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said the fire was under control within 10 minutes and there no injuries reported.

Two adults were displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

