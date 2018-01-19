Despite medical condition, ODU’s Porter has risen to dominant big man

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jeff Jones always knew Trey Porter had the size, the athleticism, and the athletic ability to be a valuable piece for Old Dominion. Porter’s potential is starting to blossom.

“I think he’s emerging as a dominant player in this league,” said Jones, who’s Monarchs (14-4, 5-1 Conference USA) is now in second place in the league standings.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Porter put on close to 40 pounds of muscle this past offseason, and is now third on the team in scoring (13.2 ppg), second in rebounding (6.4 rebounds per game) and is tied for first alongisde Brandan Stith with 1.7 blocks per game.

A number of those swats have found the second or third row this season.

“I wasn’t expecting to come out and score more, rebound more, or block shots more,” said Porter.

The redshirt-junior doesn’t only have to handle opposing defenses. He’s also a diabetic, who has to wear an insulin patch during games and practices.

“Some days are better than others,” said Porter. “Some days, I can’t control whether my blood sugar runs low. If I have a long day, practice and stuff like that, my blood sugar might just be low the next day just because.”

Jones and his coaching staff still have to monitor Porter’s minutes during practices and games. “We keep a very close eye, from a medical standpoint…That’s something that’s not just about basketball. That’s about his health,” said Jones.

Through it all, Porter has not only battled through his condition, but thrived.