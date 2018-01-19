David Wright holds annual Vegas night for CHKD, discusses baseball future

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — We’ve known for years that New York Mets captain David Wright loves Hampton Roads.

The Chesapeake native has been holding his annual Vegas Night fundraiser for several years now. Friday he held the latest installment of the event which helps benefit the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

And once again, some of David’s famous friends were on hand including Los Angeles Dodgers player Chris Taylor from Virginia Beach and PGA golfer Marc Leishman who lives in Virgnia Beach.

There was Vegas style gambling and an auction, along with corporate sponsors who have helped raise nearly $1.5 million to help CHKD.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to look at the door and see another sellout,” Wright said. “You would be hard pressed to find someone in this area that has not been directly been positively affected from CHKD or know someone that’s been positively affected by CHKD.”

“David’s been putting this on for years,” Chris Taylor said. “It’s just great to see a guy like that be a role model in this community and be here and give my support, this is my first year doing it and I’m blown away by all the support.”

David is 35 years old now, and he missed all of last season with neck, shoulder and back injuries. So what can we expect from David as we near the beginning of spring training?

“I’ve got some hurdles to overcome with some of the recent surgeries that I’ve had,” Wright said. “For me it was just one thing after another, hopefully just some speed bumps in the road. Once I get to Florida hopefully I can come up with a plan to get me back on the field, but for now I’m doing what the doctors are telling me to do, trying to rehab, doing it the correct way, cross my T’s, dot my I’s, and hope for the best.”