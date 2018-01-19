Country’s first tornado of 2018 hits Virginia in rare storm

AMELIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — The country’s first tornado of 2018 has descended upon one Virginia county.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a rare midwinter tornado uprooted trees and destroyed a carport during its two-minute existence on Jan. 12, in northern Amelia County. No injuries were reported.

A survey team from the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the damage along the 0.4 mile (0.6 kilometer) path was evidence of 95 mph (150 kph) winds. The storm’s unlikely appearance is attributed to that day’s unusual warmth and shearing wind in the lower atmosphere.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has confirmed an EF-1 tornado off of Genito Road and Highway 609 in Amelia, VA. This was from thunderstorms that moved across the area Friday evening. A more detailed report will be sent later today or tomorrow. #VAwx — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) January 16, 2018

January is tied with November as the second-lowest month for tornado activity in Virginia. On average, Virginia experiences only 19 tornadoes in a given year. Amelia County was last hit by a tornado in 2013.

The central Virginia county is considered part of the greater Richmond area.