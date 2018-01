PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s studio audience was from the Cupid’s Undie Run in Virginia Beach. They were here to tell us how you can run around in your skivvies to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Saturday, February 10

Doors Open at Noon

Run Starts at 2pm

The Shack – 712 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach

Visit CupidsUndieRun.org and select VIRGINIA BEACH to register, volunteer or donate!

AND… You can save 20% on your registration with promo code HRSHOW