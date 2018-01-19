Aesia Toliver joined the WAVY team in January 2018.

Aesia was born and raised in Palmyra, Virginia and graduated from Ohio University’s E.W Scripps School of Journalism. While at Ohio University, Aesia interned with NBC Universal in New York City in their Diversity Fellowship Program. During her time there, she also reported at the student run WOUB station. When she wasn’t reporting, she was sprinting on the Women’s Track and Field team.

After graduation, Aesia joined the NBC Sport’s crew as a Production Assistant for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She comes to us from WFIE in Evansville, IN where she was a multimedia journalist for a year.

Aesia is excited to be back in her home state reporting and looks forward to spending time on the beach.

If you want to reach out with tips or story ideas, feel free!

Email Aesia

Follow Aesia on Facebook

Follow Aesia on Twitter