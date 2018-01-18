Virginia Beach man sentenced 22 years for producing child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 22 years in prison in Norfolk District Court on Thursday for producing and possessing child pornography.

Court documents say 40-year-old Larry Anthony Radebaugh pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 13 of last year.

Radebaugh posed as a teenage boy through mobile applications to establish relationships with multiple children. He would then persuade them to send him nude images and videos of themselves, according to court documents.

He would then transmit the images over the internet. Court documents say these acts lasted more than a year for some of his victims.