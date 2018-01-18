Va. Beach asks residents for input on Dome site proposal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Officials are asking for residents’ input about the Dome site project at the Oceanfront.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The site is 10.35 acres between 18th and 20th streets, and used to be the site of a 1,000-seat concert venue known as The Dome, which opened in 1958 until it was torn down in 1994. The site has been used by the city as a parking lot since then.

The City, along with the selected preferred developer Venture Realty Group, is analyzing the possible development of the Dome site, with the original concept focusing on mixed-use, family-friendly development. Venture submitted this proposal to the city in April 2017.

Residents can also submit their thoughts and opinions on the matter through an online survey.

For more information about the Dome Site Project, visit yesvirginiabeach.com/DomeSite.