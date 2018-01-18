Supreme Court blocks court order to redraw North Carolina congressional districts

(CNN) — The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to freeze, for now, a lower court opinion that struck down North Carolina congressional districts holding that it amounted to an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.

The order makes it likely, although not certain, that the controversial maps will be used for the next election.

Earlier this month, a three judge panel held North Carolina’s 2016 plan — that was passed by a Republican-led legislature was enacted “with the intent of discriminating against voters who favored non-Republican candidates” and that the plan violated the First Amendment by “unjustifiably discriminating against voters based on their previous political expression and affiliation.”