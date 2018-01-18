Suffolk police investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say two men robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Suffolk dispatch received a call about the incident around 2:30 a.m.

The two armed men went inside the store in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say one of the suspects fired several shots as they left the store, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department or call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.