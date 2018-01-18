State troopers respond to nearly 180 crashes during snow storm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police troopers were busy in Hampton Roads during this winter’s latest snowfall — responding to nearly 180 crashes.

State police officials say there were 179 crashes between 3 p.m. through 8 a.m. Thursday. Troopers were responding to six additional crashes early Thursday morning, none of which were fatal.

The crashes added up as the viewing saw increasing snowfall through the evening on Wednesday. A trooper was involved in a crash while responding to another accident on Interstate 64 in Newport News

Roadways had a thin layer of ice and snow leftover from the snowfall, making Thursday morning’s commute rather tricky. State and local officials continued to urge caution from drivers.

