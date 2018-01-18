State Police: 6-year-old killed in sledding accident

AXTON, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — A 6-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car while sledding in Henry County.

WAVY’s affiliate in Richmond reports the boy was sledding on Old Liberty Drive in Axton, which is near Martinsville, at around 11 a.m. when he was struck by a 73-year-old driver who remained at the scene.

Authorities say Aaron Frias-Alvarez was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Martinsville where he later succumbed to his injuries. State police say the driver was going 25 mph.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation, although no charges will be filed. State police are not sure whether the child was being supervised.