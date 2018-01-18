Several locations in Hampton Roads affected by Jason’s Deli data breach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Payment card information was stolen from Jason’s Deli restaurants’ point-of-sale terminals across the country, including Hampton Roads.

Last Thursday, Jason’s Deli announced on their website that they were notified of the data breach after payment processors found the information for sale on the ‘dark web’ in December of last year.

Approximately two million unique payment card numbers may have been impacted by this breach of their terminals, according to Jason’s Deli.

They say criminals installed RAM-scraping malware into their terminals in June of 2017 to obtain card information from their magnetic stripes, including the number, expiration date and card holder name.

Some of the Jason’s Deli restaurants affected include locations in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News and Virginia Beach, according to their website.

If you have visited any of these locations recently and notice unauthorized charges on your card, Jason’s Deli says you should contact your card company immediately.

For more information on the locations affected and what to do if your card has been compromised, visit their website.