Several area dollar stores robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — At least three different dollar stores were robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night as snow came down on the Southside.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies, which all happened within an hour’s span.

The first robbery happened at a Dollar General in the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth just before 7:32 p.m.

Then at 8:15 p.m., the Family Dollar on 1551 East Bayview Blvd. in Norfolk was hit.

Minutes later around 8:30 p.m., the Dollar General at 3300 South Military Highway in Chesapeake was also robbed.

Police have yet to provide details regarding the suspects, or whether the armed robberies were coordinated.

