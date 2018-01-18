Police: Suspects robbed 3 people in Norfolk State dorm room at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery at a Norfolk State University dormitory.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Spartan Suites, a 600-bed dormitory typically reserved for upperclassmen, located in the 2600 block of Corprew Avenue.

Police say the two suspects forced their way into a dorm room and held the room’s three occupants at gunpoint. They then took money and personal items from the victims before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.