Police: Elizabeth City man broke into Dunkin’ Donuts, stole money from safe

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police have apprehended a man in connection to a larceny that happened back in November at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Bradley Herbert Hardison, 27, of Elizabeth City, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safe cracking and felony larceny.

Police say he broke into the Dunkin’ at 1510 West Ehringhaus Street on Nov. 21, opened the store’s safe and took an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s being held at Albermarle Distict Jail under a $7,000 bond.