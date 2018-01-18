Pet Pal: Jolie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s ‘Pet Pal’ was Jolie; a 4-year-old pit bull from Suffolk Animal Care Center. Jolie is a snuggle bug with great manners and she loves to be around people and other dogs.

If you’d like to make Jolie a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVA.us

You can also meet Jolie and some of her friends from the shelter at adoption events Saturday at the Chesapeake Square Petsmart, and Sunday at the PetSmart on College Drive in Suffolk.