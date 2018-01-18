Official: Tractor-trailer knocks gate into water at Berkley Bridge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer hit a gate arm on Interstate 264 at the Berkley Bridge, knocking it into the water below.

Paula Miller, a spokesperson with VDOT, says the truck hit the gate arm as it was going down during the bridge’s 11 a.m. lift. The truck kept going after hitting the gate arm.

A traffic camera from around City Hall Avenue showed crews on the scene of the incident with the right lane closed.

Motorists could expect delays on the westbound side of the Berkley Bridge. Another bridge lift was scheduled for 1 p.m.

