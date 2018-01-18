Newport News high schools cancel exams, change schedule for classes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After missing seven days due to recent snowfall, Newport News high schools have decided to cancel end-of-semester exams and change class schedules to make up for missed class time.

Standards of Learning (SOL) tests will still be administered, though on a new schedule. Students and parents will get an updated SOL test schedule from their school.

Semester grades for high school students, and middle school students enrolled in high school courses, will now be calculated by using the grades from the first and second marking periods.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, Wednesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 25, which were originally scheduled as half-days for exams, will be full school days for all high school students.

Monday, Jan. 29, which was originally a professional development day for staff, will be a regular school day for all students. Friday, Jan. 26 will remain a teacher workday — students will not report that day.

Newport New Public Schools’ Dumbledore-inspired tweet caused quite the reaction from excited students:

All scheduled exams for high school courses are canceled. Tuesday, January 23 – Thursday, January 25, will now be full school days for all high school students. SOL tests scheduled to be given to MS & HS students in Jan. will be administered on an amended schedule. pic.twitter.com/GjO6YLznHC — Newport News Schools (@nnschools) January 18, 2018