Michigan State Police share video of scary crash, urging people to slow down

DETROIT (FOX8/WAVY) — Michigan State Police tweeted video of a crash that happened Wednesday in Detroit. They reminded everyone to slow down, especially when the weather is bad.

We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018

The scary moment happened as a trooper was writing up a crash that happened in the express lane on I-96. Police told Detroit Free Press that someone came down the ramp too fast, and lost control and hit the tow truck that had responded to the scene.

Thankfully, the trooper and the tow truck driver were not injured.

Lt. Mike Shaw told Detroit Free Press, “…the tow truck driver actually ran into the lanes of travel and he was pretty lucky that another car wasn’t traveling in the right lane or else he would’ve been hit by that car.”

The driver who crashed into the tow truck was cited.