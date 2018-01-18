Man will spend 8 years behind bars for stealing firearms and drug trafficking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking and his role in stealing licensed firearms in 2017.

Authorities say that 19-year-old Angel Lewis Bruno, of Newport News, was part of a robbery crew that stole 52 firearms from Hunter’s Heaven Gun Store in Feb. 12, 2017, according to the Department of Justice.

All four members of the robbery crew were captured by law enforcement nine days after the incident.

Xavier Justice Lee Greenauer-Mattox, of Newport News, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. His sentencing is set for April 18.

Philip Thomas Evans, of Yorktown, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. His sentencing is set for April 9.

Alissha Shalee Faulks, of Newport News, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm. Faulks was sentenced to three years probation.

Law enforcement has recovered 17 of the stolen firearms, but the other 35 firearms are unknown.