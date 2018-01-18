Man charged with 2016 homicide near ODU to head to trial

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man indicted on murder charges in relation to a July 2016 homicide that happened near Old Dominion University will head to trial next week.

Davon Ramone Richardson went before a magistrate in Norfolk for a hearing Wednesday. His trial is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22, at 9:30 a.m.

He was arrested on July 28, 2016, and charged with first and second degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Dante Lewis. He was later indicted on those charges by a grand jury in July of 2017.

Lewis, who was from Chicago and not a student at ODU, was shot inside a car at 49th Street and Hampton Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2016, according to police.

Police said that Lewis was the passenger in that vehicle. The driver of the car wasn’t injured, but hit several parked cars during the incident while attempting to get to safety.

Lewis died from his injuries days later at Sentara Norfolk General.

In addition to the first and second degree murders charges, Richardson is charged with two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

