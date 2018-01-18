IAHR: Dan Banister

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s ‘I am Hampton Roads’ is someone you may think you already know, because Dan “The Man” Banister has his name and face on TV, on the radio and now even buildings because of his success as the manager and now owner of two Nissan dealerships. But even though Dan Banister has climbed from salesman to manager to owner and has become one of this areas most well-recognized people, we found a tower of humility and gratitude.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Banister Automotive.