HRT says icy roads will impact some service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is running following Wednesday’s snow, but officials say some services will still be impacted.

HRT officials said Thursday morning that service is expected to be much slower because of icy road conditions. A sheet of ice and snow was left behind on many area roads from this latest winter storm.

Officials said the agency was experiencing heavy call-ins from operators who were having trouble getting to work. This means some routes could not be fully staffed.

Weather Update: Service will be slow along most routes due to icy conditions and customers should allow themselves additional time. Be safe! #gohrt pic.twitter.com/Wx3KYO5EJo — HamptonRoadsTransit (@gohrt_com) January 18, 2018

Services are expected to improve as temperatures rise. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said Thursday temperatures will get into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

HRT said light rail and ferries were not seriously impacted. Paratransit services were also running, but with delays and longer run times.

