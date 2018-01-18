Weather-related death confirmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person has died in relation to Wednesday’s snow storm that blanketed much of North Carolina, officials said.

A car ran off a Washington County road — killing a person inside that vehicle, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash occurred near Newland and B Canal Road, just outside Roper.

.@NC_Governor “The roads are treacherous……expect slick roads tomorrow morning and possibly Saturday morning with refreeze” #NCWX @WAVY_News — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) January 18, 2018

Gov. Roy Cooper said more than 2,000 crashes have been reported and nearly 9,000 people are still without power.

“Do not drive unless you absolutely have to,” Cooper said. “We have a lot of roads out there, and we are all in this together. The public can help us by staying at home a little longer, staying off the roads.”