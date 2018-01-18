Firefighers respond to small kitchen fire in Hayes

HAYES, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a fire at a residence off of Brays Road in Gloucester County.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials say they were notified for a fire around 4 p.m.. Gloucester County deputies arrived on scene and were able to establish a fire on the stove that had spread to the cabinets above with a hand-held fire extinguisher.

Only the kitchen of the home was damaged.

Firefighters removed the damaged stove and vent hood and ventilated the residence.

There were no injuries.