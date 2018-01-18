Find an RV for Every Occasion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Family road trips are as American as baseball and apple pie and this weekend, you can turn your ultimate road trip dreams into reality at the 2nd Annual Great Atlantic RV Show in Moyock, N.C., sponsored by TAC RV.

Oren Collier and Dana Overman from TAC RV joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details on this exciting free show.

2nd Annual Great Atlantic RV Show

Sponsored By TAC RV

Thursday January 18th – Saturday January 20th.

TAC RV in Moyock

GreatAtlanticRVShow.com

(800) 784-7648

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TAC RV and the 2nd Annual Great Atlantic RV Show.