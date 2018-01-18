Elite Airways anounces nonstop flights from PHF to Myrtle Beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Elite Airways on Wednesday announced new nonstop jet service between Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The twice-weekly service on Fridays and Mondays is scheduled to start April 6.

Wednesday’s announcement is part of a multi-market announcement for the Myrtle Beach airport, according to Elite.

“Elite Airways has always believed in the greater Newport News area — we think it’s an excellent destination for passengers and a terrific place for us to bring new service to,” John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways, stated on Wednesday. “We look forward to opportunities to expand at Newport News in the future, and we thank airport and city officials for their continued support.”

This is the latest expansion of service Elite has brought to the Peninsula. Elite announced direct flights from Newport News to Newark and Long Island in December of 2016.

Elite say tickets are now on sale, with early bird fares starting at $129 each way.